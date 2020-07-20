The heads of four German states are urging the U.S. Congress to block an American troop reduction from Germany.

In a letter to 13 lawmakers, including Sen. James Inhofe, Oklahoma Republican and chairman of the Armed Services Committee, the premiers of the four southern states in Germany requested that the members maintain troop levels, pointing to a historic bond between the two countries.

“We therefore ask you to support us as we strive not to sever the bond of friendship but to strengthen it, and to secure the U.S. presence in Germany and Europe in the future,” wrote the premiers of Bavaria, Hesse, Baden-Wuerttemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, according to a copy obtained by Reuters.

Each state the premiers represent hosts U.S. military bases, which they said “form the backbone of the U.S. presence in Europe and NATO’s ability to act.”

President Trump last month said that he’s prepared to recall about half of the U.S. soldiers stationed in Germany if that nation doesn’t pay more to NATO and treat Washington more fairly on trade issues.

He argued that the current deployment of U.S. troops in Germany is a “tremendous” cost to America that isn’t being reciprocated.

Although around 50,000 American troops are authorized to be stationed in Germany, currently there are about 34,000 U.S. troops deployed in Germany. Mr. Trump has said he is seeking to cut about 28%, or 9,500 troops, from the American force presence in the country.

There has also been speculation some of the forces in Germany could be redeployed in Poland and elsewhere in Europe closer to Russia.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers have urged the president to reconsider his plan, arguing that the move would weaken NATO’s long-standing deterrence against China and Russia.

