JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 69-year-old inmate serving time for two murders died at the Jefferson City Correctional Center, prison officials said Monday.

James Betts was pronounced dead at 1:33 p.m. Sunday at the facility in Jefferson City, Missouri, the Missouri Department of Corrections said in a news release. An autopsy is planned.

Betts was serving 50 years without parole for two counts of capital murder from Jackson County. He had been incarcerated since April 27, 1981.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.