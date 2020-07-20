Top Democratic congressional leaders on Monday called for an all-member defensive counterintelligence briefing on foreign efforts to interfere in the 2020 presidential election.

In a letter to FBI Director Christoper A. Wray, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Adam B. Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, and Sen. Mark Warner, ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, expressed concern that lawmakers could be a target of a disinformation campaign.

“Given the seriousness and specificity of these threats … we believe it is imperative that the FBI provide a classified defensive briefing to all Members of Congress and that the briefing draw on all-source intelligence information and analysis, consistent with due regard for the protection of sensitive intelligence sources and methods,” the lawmakers wrote.

The request comes days after British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said that Russia attempted to interfere in the country’s general election last year by leaking sensitive documents about a free trade agreement with the U.S. on social media.

Mr. Raab last week pointed specifically to “sensitive documents regarding the free trade agreement between the UK and the USA were illegally obtained before the general elections of 2019 and distributed on the Internet through the platform of the Reddit social network.”

In 2017, an assessment produced by the CIA, FBI, National Security Agency and others detailed covert Russian operations designed to put President Trump in the White House.

The Senate Intelligence Community this year also confirmed that Russia interfered in the 2016 election with the goal of electing Mr. Trump and has warned that Moscow will likely seek to interfere in the upcoming election.

The four lawmakers requested a briefing about the potential threat “at the earliest opportunity” and before Congress departs for August recess.

