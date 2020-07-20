ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Police in suburban Dallas say a 3-year-old boy was fatally shot in head in what appears to be an accidental shooting by a family member.

Arlington police said they are investigating the Monday shooting. Officers responding to a report of a shooting found the wounded child at the scene. The child was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not immediately release the name of the child.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.