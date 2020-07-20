KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police identified on Monday the man who was killed during a weekend altercation at a Missouri gas station.

Officers responded Sunday to a call about a disturbance involving a person armed with a gun at a Kansas City, Missouri, gas station.

When they arrived, they found a man unresponsive next to a vehicle who appeared to have been shot. He was declared dead at the scene. Police identified him on Monday as 28-year-old Jayvon McCray.

The person who called police said the victim had gotten into an altercation with another person which led to shots being fired.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.