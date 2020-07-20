The suspect in the fatal attack on a federal judge’s family has reportedly been identified.

Citing “multiple law enforcement sources,” ABC News reported Monday afternoon that the suspect was Roy Den Hollander.

He had been found dead earlier Monday afternoon of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

ABC News identified him as “a Manhattan lawyer and self-described antifeminist.”

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had any conflict with Judge Esther Salas.

In a Sunday night attack on Judge Salas’s home, a gunman dressed in a FedEx uniform and pretending to have a delivery shot her husband Mark Anderl and son Daniel Anderl.

The younger Mr. Anderl, a rising junior at Catholic University in Washington, died. His father is in critical but stable condition.

According to ABC News, Mr. Hollander’s body was found in a car in Rockland, New York, by a municipal employee. The car also contained a FedEx package addressed to Judge Salas.

Mr. Hollander had at least one case before Judge Salas, according to ABC News — a 2015 case in which he represented a woman seeking to register for the military draft. But he is no longer the woman’s attorney and the docket did not immediately describe the reason for his removal in June.

