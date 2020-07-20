The Trump campaign launched a new ad nationwide on Monday attacking Democrat Joseph R. Biden over police funding, depicting an older woman whose frantic 9-1-1 call goes unanswered as an intruder breaks into her home.

The ad, which is also running in battleground states, emphasizes that police “would be unable to respond to emergency calls and contribute to already-rising crime rates in Democrat-controlled cities,” the campaign said.

“Joe Biden has clearly stated that he would ‘Yes! Absolutely!’ redirect funding away from police to other budget areas,” said Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh. “This is cutting, or defunding, the police by any definition.”

He said Mr. Trump “stands with law enforcement and ensuring safe policing and safe communities.”

