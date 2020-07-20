President Trump tweeted a photograph of himself in a mask on Monday, saying it spoke to the patriotism of “your favorite president.”

“We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!” Mr. Trump tweeted with a black-and-white photo of him wearing a mask at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Mr. Trump hasn’t used his digital platform to promote facial coverings, which scientists point to as a simple and effective tool for reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

Lawmakers in both parties have called on Mr. Trump to wear a mask in public more often, saying the issue has become politicized and he could set a positive example.

Masks are considered a critical tool in the COVID-19 fight because they stop droplets that are emitted while talking, shouting, coughing or sneezing.

Scientists say people can be infected with the coronavirus but not show signs of it, so it is important for everyone to wear one in public.

