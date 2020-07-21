CANTON, Ga. (AP) - Two men have been charged with homicide by vessel in a boat crash that killed a Georgia woman nearly a year ago, according to authorities.

Michael Howard Goodman, 64, and Richard Scott Goodwin, 57, surrendered to authorities last week on the charge, as well as a misdemeanor for failure to follow “rules of the road for boats,” according to Cherokee County Solicitor-General Todd Hayes.

Lynn Shepard, 47, was a passenger on a personal watercraft driven by Goodwin and Goodman was operating a ski boat when the vessels collided on Lake Allatoona in August 2019, news outlets have reported.

Goodwin recovered after suffering serious injuries in the crash.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said accounts on how the crash happened differed, but both vessels were damaged.

The two men were released on bond. It was unclear whether they had attorneys who could comment for them.

