TRACY, Calif. (AP) - A bloody figure walking along a rural central California road in the middle of the night led authorities to a teen girl who had been shot and later died, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The sheriff’s office said it received a call around 3:30 a.m. Sunday from a fisherman who said he saw a man walking in the middle of a roadway with blood on him. California Highway Patrol officials found a man sitting in a vehicle that appeared to have been in a traffic accident, the Stockton Record reported.

The man told officers that a seriously injured girl was up the road. Deputies found a 16-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds about a half-mile (0.8 kilometers) from the scene. Though they tried to revive her, the girl died. Her identity was not immediately released.

Gustavo Miguel Enriquez of Tracy, who turned 19 on Tuesday, was arrested on suspicion of felony murder. He was being held in the San Joaquin County Jail. He did not have an attorney listed.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.