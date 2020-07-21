A mass shooting at a funeral home in the South Side of Chicago has claimed more than a dozen victims.

Chicago TV station ABC-7, citing the Chicago Fire Department, reported that 11 people were hospitalized, “all in serious to critical condition.”

Police Superintendent Eric Carter said at an evening press conference that 14 people sustained gunshot wounds, but provided no other details on conditions, the victims, or any suspects or motive.

According to ABC-7, the victims were at Rhodes Funeral Services in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.The discrepancies in the hospital counts may arise from people self-transporting to hospital.

The shots, from an unknown number of gunmen, rang out around 6:30 p.m. CDT as a service for a shooting victim was ending and people were starting to leave.

Neighborhood residents Arnita Geder and Kenneth Hughes told the Chicago Sun Times that they heard numerous gunshots while at home watching TV.

“We went out in the street and all we saw was bodies just laying everywhere,” Ms. Geder said. “They were shot up everywhere.”

Ms. Geder added that the two “thought it was a war out here. It’s ridiculous all the shooting that’s going on out here. It really has to stop.”

More than 30 bullet holes and/or shell casings were marked at the scene.

Kenneth Hughes, another witness at the scene, told Chicago’s NBC-5 station that “we saw a car with about six bullet holes in it and it was turned facing the grass like he lost control. We saw a hat down on the ground and evidently it was his.”

Chicago has seen an epidemic of shootings and murders in recent months, which has prompted much sniping between the city’s Democrat-dominated government and the White House.

President Trump has offered federal help in securing the city’s streets.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said earlier Tuesday that some federal agents will be deployed, but she added emphatically that it would not be on terms like what happened in Portland, which she called “unconstitutional” and the stuff of “dictatorship.”

