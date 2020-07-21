A mass shooting in Chicago has claimed at least 11 victims, according to local media reports Tuesday evening.

Chicago TV station ABC-7, citing the Chicago Fire Department, reported that 11 people were hospitalized, “all in serious to critical condition.”

According to Chicago’s CBS-2 station, which reported that 16 people were hit, the victims were at a funeral home in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The station said the discrepancy may arise from people self-transporting to hospital.

The shots, from an unknown number of gunmen, rang out around 6:30 p.m. CDT as a service for a shooting victim was ending and people were starting to leave.

Police released no official word about the victims or further details about the shooting beyond telling a CBS-2 reporter “double digits.”

Police scanners characterized the crime as “an ambush,” CBS-2 reported.

Neighborhood residents Arnita Geder and Kenneth Hughes told the Chicago Sun Times that they heard numerous gunshots while at home watching TV.

“We went out in the street and all we saw was bodies just laying everywhere,” Ms. Geder said. “They were shot up everywhere.”

Ms. Geder added that the two “thought it was a war out here. It’s ridiculous all the shooting that’s going on out here. It really has to stop.”

More than 30 bullet holes and/or shell casings were marked at the scene.

Kenneth Hughes, another witness at the scene, told Chicago’s NBC-5 station that “we saw a car with about six bullet holes in it and it was turned facing the grass like he lost control. We saw a hat down on the ground and evidently it was his.”

Chicago has seen an epidemic of shootings and murders in recent months, which has prompted much sniping between the city’s Democrat-dominated government and the White House.

President Trump has offered federal help in securing the city’s streets.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said earlier Tuesday that some federal agents will be deployed but added emphatically that not on terms like what happened in Portland, which she called “unconstitutional” and the stuff of “dictatorship.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.