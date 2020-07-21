U.S. federal prosecutors leveled charges Tuesday accusing two Chinese individuals of stealing hundreds millions of dollars and secrets through a cyber hacking operation alleged to have recently targeted firms developing the COVID-19 vaccine.

The charges, coming days after American, Canadian and British officials accused Russian hackers of also targeting outfits developing the vaccine, do not explicitly say whether the Chinese hackers were successful or what firms they targeted.

The Associated Press reported that a Justice Department indictment accused two Chinese hackers of hitting companies worldwide, saying the two are believed to have researched vulnerabilities in the computer networks of firms publicly known for their work on vaccines and treatments.

The news agency said the indictment, filed earlier this month in Washington state and unsealed on Tuesday, included charges of trade secret theft and wire fraud conspiracy against the hackers, who federal prosecutors say stole information that they knew would be of interest to the Chinese government.

There was no immediate indication from the indictment that the hackers had successfully obtained any COVID-19 research, despite efforts to snoop on the companies.

U.S. security agencies and their British and Canadian partners last week accused Russian hackers of targeting organizations developing the COVID-19 vaccine, sparking condemnation on both sides of the Atlantic and warnings to companies that their research may be at risk of being stolen.

Moscow denied responsibility for the apparent cyber spying campaign, which was revealed in an advisory issued by Washington and its allies that claimed the culprits were “almost certainly” part of the Russian government.

Known by names such as “APT29,” “the Dukes” and “Cozy Bear,” the hacking group has targeted organizations in the U.S., Britain and Canada with the “highly likely” intention of stealing intellectual property relating to the vaccine’s development, said the advisory.

