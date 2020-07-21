President Trump is sometimes tested for the coronavirus multiple times a day, his spokeswoman said Tuesday.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany revealed the extent of checks on the president while defending his decision to shirk a mask in public most of the time.

“He’s tested more than anyone, multiple times a day,” she said.

Asked to clarify, Ms. McEnany declined to give a description of his testing routine but said “sometimes it is more than one time a day.”

Given the profile of his job, the White House uses a rapid test to check Mr. Trump and people who might come near him on any given day, including reporters.

Earlier this year, a Navy valet for the president and a top aide to Vice President Mike Pence tested positive for the virus, underscoring the wily pathogen’s ability to penetrate the White House.

While few have objected to the White House framework, Mr. Trump’s access to rapid diagnostics comes as many Americans report long wait times in trying to get tested.

In some cases, it takes up to a week to get results, making it relatively useless as a public health tool.

Ms. McEnany rejected reports the White House is blocking funding for increased testing in the next coronavirus relief package, as negotiations unfold on Capitol Hill. She said the administration wants the increased capacity to be used strategically, however.

“We want more money. We want it to be targeted,” she said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.