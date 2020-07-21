Google said Tuesday it did not deliberately censor various websites from its search results because of any political bias.

The company said Tuesday afternoon it was aware of some technical errors with its search functionality and said it has since fixed the problem. Google said on Twitter it, “did not target particular sites or political ideologies.”

“Today’s issue affected sites representing a range of content and different viewpoints,” Google said on Twitter via its @searchliaison account. “Our ranking systems don’t index, rank, or classify content based on political lean, as we’ve explained in our How Search Works site.”

Several Twitter users raised concerns that some right-leaning websites appeared not immediately discoverable via a Google search.

Conservative websites such as Breitbart, RedState, and The Daily Wire were all affected, according to the Media Research Center. Some left-leaning political sites may also have been absent via a Google search, as MintPress News looked to have been similarly affected according to Mediaite reporter Charlie Nash.

Google subsequently issued an apology for the concerns caused by its error but said that speculation it was motivated by politics was unfounded.

