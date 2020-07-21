House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries said Tuesday it would be “cruel-hearted and callous” to cut bolstered unemployment benefits as congressional leaders begin negotiating the fifth coronavirus package.

“It seems to me that it would be cruel-hearted and callous to cut off the extended and expanded unemployment benefits that are scheduled to expire, right now, on July, 31,” the New York Democrat told reporters.

“How clueless do you have to be to suggest that when more than 50 million Americans have been unemployed and displaced, as a result of the pandemic and the mismanagement of it by this administration, that we should walk away from providing everyday Americans with the assistance that they need to make it through this storm?” Mr. Jeffries added.

Republicans have criticized the $600 weekly unemployment payments, saying they’re concerned it will provide an incentive for some not to go back to work.

The Democrats’ $3 trillion package — which the GOP has already dismissed as a non-starter — would have extended those supercharged unemployment payments.

President Trump has doubled down on his demands for a payroll tax, which was met with a cool reception from members of both parties earlier this year.

Democrats said it was just an ineffective solution.

“If you cut the payroll tax, who actually are you helping in terms of the broader context of tens of millions of Americans being unemployed?” Mr. Jeffries said. “It seems to me more of a presidential gimmick in an election year, as opposed to a legitimate public policy based intervention on behalf of the American people.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows are set to come to Capitol Hill to talk with Republican lawmakers.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, are also slated to begin negotiations with GOP leadership Tuesday.

With unemployment and several other benefits slated to expire on July 31, Democrats are eyeing the end of the month as the deadline to reach a deal with Republicans.

“We need to address this issue with fierce urgency,” Mr. Jeffries said.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.