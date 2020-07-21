Hillary Clinton said Monday that she and “every American” should be concerned about President Trump’s cognitive abilities, claiming the president’s impulsive behavior “confuses a lot of people” and puts the country at risk.

The former secretary of state and twice-failed presidential candidate appeared on Joy Reid’s new show “The ReidOut” on MSNBC, weighing in on Mr. Trump’s new interview with Fox News host Chris Wallace, in which the president claimed he had recently aced a cognitive test and then questioned former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s mental capacity.

“Let him take the same test that I took,” Mr. Trump said Sunday of Mr. Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee. “I’ll guarantee you that Joe Biden could not answer those questions.”

On her show’s debut, Ms. Reid played the a clip of Mr. Trump’s comments for Mrs. Clinton and asked whether she was “concerned” about the president’s “cognitive abilities.”

“Well, I think anybody who has watched him over the last four years has to be concerned and particularly watched his total absence of leadership with respect to the pandemic,” the former first lady responded, Mediaite reported.

“You know, if you were really looking for somebody to try to help our country get through this terrible virus that has cost jobs and lives and disrupted our society and economy, clearly he has failed,” Mrs. Clinton continued. “He’s failed at the most fundamental job of being a president.

“So yes, I am concerned,” she added. “I’m concerned because he doesn’t seem up to the job, he doesn’t seem capable of having the attention, the concentration, the focus, the discipline to stay with a problem like the pandemic poses. He seems to be unfortunately impulsive in what he says and does, which confuses a lot of people, governors, mayors, others who are trying to figure out how to save lives and save jobs. So, I think every American who has seen him over the last four years, but particularly over the last six months with respect to the pandemic, should be concerned about him.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.