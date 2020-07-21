Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham said Tuesday that Obama administration officials will be called to testify before the November election — with Sally Yates agreeing voluntarily to come in August.

Ms. Yates, who served as acting attorney general for a short period of time after President Trump won the 2016 election, will testify before Mr. Graham’s committee on Aug. 5.

“I think she will have some interesting testimony and Comey and McCabe. We are looking at September to call them,” Mr. Graham told The Washington Times, referring to former FBI Director James B. Comey and former Deputy Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe.

The South Carolina Republican noted that it’s possible former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony could come later, toward the end of the committee’s probe into the FBI and the Justice Department’s handling of the Crossfire Hurricane probe, which looked at the Trump campaign and alleged conspiracy with Russian officials during the 2016 election.

Mr. Mueller’s roughly two-year-long investigation found no solid evidence of such a conspiracy.

In June, the Judiciary Committee voted to authorize Mr. Graham’s issuance of subpoenas looking into the FISA process. Republicans have claimed Obama administration officials abused the process to surveil Trump campaign officials.

Mr. Graham plans to obtain documents and communications, as well as testimony from Mr. Comey, Mr. McCabe and former Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper and former CIA Director John O. Brennan.

