Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday said he and second lady Karen Pence would have no qualms about sending their children back to school in the fall, as the coronavirus sparks debate about whether it is safe.

Mr. Pence said the coronavirus poses very little risk to children without an underlying medical condition.

“We wouldn’t hesitate to send them back to school. Because I’ve been looking at this data every day,” said Mr. Pence, who was traveling in South Carolina.

Mr. Pence’s three children are older than school-age, although a reporter asked him as a hypothetical.

The vice president said millions of children rely on school lunch programs, and those with learning disabilities rely on special services at school.

“There are real costs when our kids are not in the classroom,” Mr. Pence said.

He said it is important, however, that facilities are adhering to COVID-19 protocols to ensure safety for teachers and staff.

