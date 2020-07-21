The charred remains of a Minneapolis man have been found inside a pawn shop razed during the May riots.

A recent tip to the Minneapolis Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the state fire marshal’s division led authorities to the grim discovery Monday inside Max It Pawn, which was destroyed in an arson fire May 28.

Dozens of fires raged across the city after the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a Black man, during an arrest.

Police Department spokesman John Elder told reporters that the unidentified victim “suffered thermal injury,” although medical examiners are still completing an autopsy.

“We do have somebody charged with setting fire to that place,” Mr. Elder said, the Star Tribune reported Tuesday.

Montez Terrill Lee, 25, was arrested last month and charged with arson related to the fire.

“The ATF is continuing to work these arson investigations across the Twin Cities and following up on these leads as they become available,” ATF spokesperson Ashlee Sherrill said, the newspaper added.

