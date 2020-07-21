Most Americans do not support defunding the police or removing statues honoring Confederate leaders, according to polling released on Tuesday.

Fifty-five percent of U.S. adults said they oppose “reducing funding for police departments and spending that money on social services instead,” and 40% said they support it, according to ABC News/Washington Post polling.

By a 52% to 43% margin, Americans also said they are against removing statues honoring Confederate generals from public places.

And by a 50% to 42% margin, Americans said they’re against renaming military bases named after Confederate generals.

President Trump has staked out the popular opinion on all three issues, and his campaign has run ads depicting the foreboding prospect of 911 calls going unanswered.

The poll also found that 69% of Americans said Black people and other minorities are denied equal treatment in the criminal justice system and that 63% of Americans support the Black Lives Matter movement.

The survey of 1,006 U.S. adults was taken from July 12-15 and has a margin of error of 3.5 points.

