Tuesday, July 21, 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Police in Omaha were searching for suspects in the city’s latest homicide.

Officers were called for a shooting just before 6 p.m. Monday in north Omaha, police said in a news release Tuesday morning. Before officers could reach the scene, the victim was taken by others to a fire station, where he was then rushed to a hospital, police said.

Kevon Green, 23, died from his injuries at the hospital, police said.

No arrests have been reported in the case, and police have asked the public for information on the shooting.

