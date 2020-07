PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say $425,000 worth of jewelry was taken in the burglary of a northeast Philadelphia apartment.

The burglary was reported shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Parkwood section of the city near the Northeast Philadelphia Airport, police said.

No further information about the circumstances of the crime was immediately available.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.