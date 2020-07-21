Sen. Rand Paul blasted his fellow Senate Republicans Tuesday for the hefty price tag for the next coronavirus relief package.

Mr. Paul stormed out of the weekly Senate GOP lunch meeting, where lawmakers were discussing the latest stimulus plan with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and accused the Republicans of morphing into the “progressive caucus” or “Bernie bros.”

“They’re talking about spending another trillion dollars. It’s fiscally irresponsible and they should be ashamed of themselves,” the Kentucky Republican told reporters.

“This is insane, they are ruining the country,” he added.

The White House and Republicans are eyeing around $1 trillion for this latest coronavirus deal, but with Democrats‘ proposal at $3 trillion the final price could go up.

In all, Congress has spent around $3 trillion already on the four other emergency bills addressing the economic impact and health resources needed to address the pandemic.

The majority of Republicans are now no different than socialist Democrats when it comes to debt. They simply don’t care about debt and are preparing to add at least another trillion dollars in debt this month, combined with the trillions from earlier this summer. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 21, 2020

