Things got personal on Capitol Hill this week after a GOP lawmaker told Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that attempting to attribute rising crime in New York City during the coronavirus to job losses and poverty is “disgusting.”

Thel Hill newspaper reported that Rep. Ted Yoho of Florida and Ms. Ocascio-Cortez had a brief encounter on the Capitol Steps in front of a reporter.

“You are out of your freaking mind,” Mr. Yoho told her.

The Hill reported Ms. Ocascio-Cortez, a far-left superstar, countered that he was being “rude” and she later told the newspaper that she had never experienced such an exchange with a fellow lawmaker and was taken aback.

Mr. Yoho apparently also had a parting shot for Ms. Ocascio Cortez, according to the newspaper.

As he moved away, Mr. Yoho reportedly said, “F–ing Bitch.”

Mr. Yoho told The Hill he had “no comment” when asked about the exchange a few hours later.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez weighed in on the exchange via Twitter.

“I never spoke to Rep. Yoho before he decided to accost me on the steps of the nation’s Capitol yesterday,” she said. “Believe it or not, I usually get along fine w/ my GOP colleagues. We know how to check our legislative sparring at the committee door.”

“But hey, “b*tches” get stuff done,” she said.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez also took aim at Rep. Roger Williams of Texas, who was with Mr. Yoho during the encounter and said he didn’t hear the heated exchange.

“Gotta love Republican courage from Rep @RogerWilliamsTX: when he undeniably sees another man engaged in virulent harassment of a young woman, just pretend you never saw it in the most cartoonish manner possible and keep pushing,” she said, adding “(He’s lying, by the way. He joined in w/ Yoho)”

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Tuesday Mr. Yoho’s comments are “despicable conduct that needs to be sanctioned” and he called on the Republican to apologize to Ms. Ocascio-Cortes and issue a formal apology on the floor.

“It was the act of a bully,” Mr. Hoyer said.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, California Republican, said Tuesday he planned on talking to Mr. Yoho about the incident.

“I think everybody should show respect to one another,” Mr. McCarthy said.

