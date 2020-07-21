President Trump tried to seize control of the coronavirus narrative Tuesday, returning to the White House podium to acknowledge surging cases while trumpeting progress on treatments and a vaccine that would soothe his election-year nightmare.

Mr. Trump said Americans are far less likely to die from the disease than they had been in March and April, citing the younger age of new infections and pioneering drugs, but he appeared sobered by the worsening picture in states across the South and West. He said there was work to do to corral widespread transmission and resulting hospitalizations.

“Some areas of our country are doing very well. Some areas are doing less well. It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better,” Mr. Trump, reading from notes, told the White House briefing room.

In a pivot, he pushed Americans to use face masks instead of stressing that it is optional.

“Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact,” Mr. Trump said.

He specifically warned people to beware of bars and gathering in tight spaces. And he now says the goal is to end transmission — not just manage it.

“We want to get rid of it, as soon as we can,” he said. He said a vaccine will be the ultimate solution, and he remains optimistic about progress as numerous companies report positive results from early trials.

It was Mr. Trump’s first briefing in months, after an uproar over the president’s grasp of the science caused him to stop the briefings and pivot to other topics.

Notably, the president spoke alone instead of including members of his coronavirus task force, such as response coordinator Deborah Birx or Anthony Fauci, a top National Institutes of Health scientist who’s been publicly undermined by some White House aides.

Yet the briefing, which lasted under a half-hour, marked an attempt at message-discipline after earlier briefings ran for up to two hours and featured spats with reporters.

Mr. Trump spoke amid fervor in Sun Belt states, where Georgia’s governor wrangled with mayors and Florida teachers threatened to be no-shows if schools don’t appear safe.

Florida reported 134 deaths on Tuesday, giving it a seven-day average of 115. It was averaging just over 30 a day a month ago, according to data compiled by The Associated Press. Texas is averaging 112 deaths a day and surpassed 4,000 overall this week.

“Unfortunately now, Florida in a little tough, or a big tough, position,” Mr. Trump said. He also said Texas is well-run and will handle the crisis.

California, meanwhile, is on pace to soon pass New York in reported cases. The crisis is forcing Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom to roll back his attempts to restart the economy.

“Make no mistake about it, the spread of the coronavirus virus across the Sun Belt has been serious, we’re going to continue to focus great energy and attention on it,” said Vice President Mike Pence during a stop in South Carolina.

South Carolina is among southern states that are seeing positivity rates in the mid- to upper teens. Experts say fewer than 10% of tests should return positive to ensure officials are catching enough cases in the community.

“It’s not just about flattening the curve. And it’s not just about putting us in a situation where our health care delivery system is not being overwhelmed,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told a Washington Post Live event. “It’s bringing the numbers down, the positivity rate down, such that we can effectively manage the virus until such time as there is a vaccine in place.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday said many regions might have 10 times more cases than have been reported, citing antibody testing that offers a sense of how many people already had the disease. People who had mild or no symptoms might not have realized they were infected and fueled transmission.

The coronavirus was discovered in Wuhan, China, in December. It swiftly blanketed the globe, killing over 611,000 people — including more than 141,000 in the U.S.

Mr. Trump complained about the glaring focus on America’s problems, saying other countries have a worse fatality rate and the pandemic is a global problem. Cases are surging across the Western Hemisphere, in particular.

“Mexico’s been hit very, very hard,” Mr. Trump said.

Yet public health experts and Democrats say plenty of developed countries in Europe and Asia had better strategies for controlling the virus’s spread.

“The number one reason we’re in such trouble is because we don’t have adequate testing and adequate tracing,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer told CNN. “If you compare America to the other countries, of the developed countries of the world, whether in Europe or East Asia, many of them had coronavirus as fierce as we had. Italy, Spain, South Korea. But they’re now getting back a little bit to normal because they had a strong testing regime.”

The White House said it supports increased funding for the coronavirus as Congress debates the next pandemic-relief package. It wants the money to be used strategically, however.

“We want more money. We want it to be targeted,” Mr. Trump’s press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, said.

Officials highlighted efforts to expand the pooling of tests, in which multiple samples are run together and each person is tested only if the virus is detected in the pooled sample.

Mr. Trump also said his administration is also working on expanding the use of point-of-care tests that spit out results within minutes. It’s the type of test that is used on the president, vice president and people around them.

As Congress debates yet another relief package to deal with the virus’s fallout, roughly a quarter of Americans report they’ve lost savings amid the pandemic and about an equal share say they’ve lost income, according to a COVID-19-tracking survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago. A quarter also reported changing their work routine, while two in 10 reported losing a job and two in 10 say they put themselves at risk to keep working.

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden said Americans cannot rely on Mr. Trump to turn things around.

“He’s quit on you, and he’s quit on this country,” the presumptive Democratic nominee for president said in a Delaware speech.

Mr. Trump defended his efforts broadly, saying one death is too much but he moved early to restrict travel from China — the source of the virus — and produced ventilators to assist severely ill patients. He’s predicting a swift economic recovery from the virus, a critical point for the president as he tries to stay afloat before the November election. Polls show him trailing Mr. Biden in key states.

“I think the Americans people will judge us on this,” Mr. Trump said. But, he said, they’ll also remember good economic numbers before the virus hit, and how he’s handled the military, taxes and regulations.

Mr. Pence, in South Carolina, made a specific appeal to young people under age 30 to take precautions, saying none of them would want to inadvertently infect a more vulnerable. He said they must to wear a mask, wash their hands and adhere to social distancing.

“We have every confidence that they will do just that,” he said.

Yet strict mandates are roiling Georgia, where Gov. Brian Kemp is suing Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms over a city mask mandate and is trying to block Ms. Bottoms and other local leaders from instituting rules that conflict with his executive orders on the coronavirus.

Mr. Kemp also said his state’s hospitals will be forced to shut down if he lets local leaders set their own coronavirus-related restrictions.

“When you have local officials that [are] going beyond the executive orders during this public state of emergency trying to pull our economy back — what that will do [is] it will shut our hospitals down,” Mr. Kemp said Tuesday on “Fox and Friends.” “They cannot afford that financially.”

Mr. Pence said the administration will continue to defer to governors when it comes to social-distancing rules and mask mandates, saying the refusal to adopt a “one-size-fits-all” approach helped to slow transmission in the spring.

But New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said a more sweeping plan is needed to corral the pathogen.

“The virus can and will cross state lines,” Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat, tweeted. “There must be a national plan to get this virus under control.”

He continued to expand the list of states from which visitors must quarantine for 14 days. It’s now up to 31, as the state fears squandering the strides it made after getting slammed by the virus early on, resulting in over 30,000 deaths.

• David Sherfinski contributed to this report.

