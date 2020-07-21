President Trump said Tuesday that he wishes Ghislaine Maxwell well as the imprisoned socialite faces prosecution related to Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.

“I haven’t really been following her too much, I just wish her well, frankly,” Mr. Trump said in response to a reporter’s question at the White House.

He said he met Maxwell “numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach [Florida] and I guess they lived in Palm Beach.”

“But I wish her well,” he repeated.

Authorities arrested Maxwell earlier this month at a remote estate in New Hampshire. She is charged with six federal crimes, including enticement of minors, sex trafficking, and perjury.

The federal indictment charges that she facilitated abuse of minor girls in Epstein’s ring between 1994 and 1997.

The president also said he doesn’t “know the situation” regarding Britain’s Prince Andrew, whom prosecutors say has ignored their requests to discuss the case despite his relationship with Maxwell.

