Tucker Carlson accused The New York Times of terrorizing his family by planning to report about where they live, singling out several journalists subsequently harassed by his fans.

Mr. Carlson said near the end of his Fox News show Monday that The New York Times recently “began working on a story about where my family and I live,” which the paper denies.

“Editors there know exactly what will happen to my family when it does run,” said the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host. “I called them today and I told them. But they didn’t care. They hate my politics. They want this show off the air. If one of my children gets hurt because of a story they wrote, they won’t consider it collateral damage. They know it’s the whole point of the exercise. To inflict pain on our family, to terrorize us, to control what we say. That’s the kind of people they are.”

Mr. Carlson proceeded to name a Times writer and photographer he said are working on the report, then asked how they would feel if he showed pictures of their homes during his show.

“What if we publicized the home address of every one of the soulless, robot editors at the New York Times, who assigned and managed this incitement of violence against my family?” Mr. Carlson continued. “We could do that. We know who they are.”

In a statement Monday evening, The New York Times said it “does not plan to publish Tucker Carlson’s residence, which Carlson was aware of before his broadcast tonight.”

Mr. Carlson’s fans have retaliated, however, evidenced by a flurry of social media posts containing the alleged home addresses and phone numbers of the journalists he named.

In one post on Twitter early Tuesday, a user shared an image containing the contact information for a person with the same name Mr. Carlson named, adding that they were not sure if it was the right person but was sharing their information anyway.

In another tweet, a different account shared contact information for the same reporter named by Mr. Carlson along with a message: “You play stupid games, win stupid prizes.”

In another, a Twitter user shared a photo of the Times reporter and warned they will be followed home if they get away with their “terrorist act” against Mr. Carlson.

Twitter did not immediately return a message requesting comment on the posts.

