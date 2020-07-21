White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday decried new charges filed against a St. Louis, Missouri, couple over brandishing guns at protesters outside their home last month as “politically motivated nonsense.”

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner on Monday charged Mark and Patricia McCloskey with illegally brandishing their weapons at protesters near their house in a threatening way.

Ms. McEnany said the couple was about to have dinner on their front porch when “300 to 500 rioters stormed through their gate” and “trespassed.”

“This is an egregious abuse of power is how the president described it,” she said on “Fox & Friends.” “This is politically motivated nonsense.”

“They were threatened and they used their weapons in a lawful manner and what is so wrong here is this prosecutor [went] after them instead of these dozens of violent rioters who have been brought to her attention,” Ms. McEnany said.

