By - Associated Press - Wednesday, July 22, 2020

SHOREHAM, Vt. (AP) - One person has been found dead in a house fire in Shoreham, Vermont State Police said.

Firefighters responded after motorists reported hearing a loud explosion around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, police said. Crews arrived to find a fire inside the home, WPTZ-TV reported.

A body was recovered from the debris. An autopsy will be performed. Anyone with information is asked to contract fire investigator Detective Sgt. Todd Ambroz of the Vermont State Police.

