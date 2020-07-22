There have been more than 15 million cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, reported around the world as of Wednesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker.

The tracker showed a total of 15,008,046 total cases, 617,902 deaths from the virus, and more than 8.5 million recoveries. The world population currently stands at 7.8 billion.

The U.S. has reported the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus, with more than 3.9 million confirmed cases, 142,350 deaths and 1,182,018 recoveries.

More than 47 million have been tested across the U.S., which has a population of 328 million.

New York, with a population of 19.4 million statewide, has reported the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 out of any other U.S. state at 32,530, and 72,302 have recovered.

A surge in cases are being reported across the Americas, where the Pan American Health Organization says the “pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down.”

PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said Tuesday that “During the last week, there were almost 900,000 new cases and nearly 22,000 deaths reported in our region — most of these within Brazil, Mexico and the United States.”

One million cases of coronavirus were reported 83 days after the outbreak originated in China last November. It took just eight days for the number of global confirmed cases to jump from 13 million on July 13 to 15 million on Wednesday.

