MILWAUKEE (AP) - One of the latest victims of gun violence in Milwaukee is 2 years old.

According to police, the girl was shot on the city’s northwest side about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and died as she was being transported to the hospital.

Authorities said the case is being investigated as a homicide, but they have not yet provided details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says an autopsy will be done Wednesday.

