Former President Barack Obama joined presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden for a “socially distant conversation” about the coronavirus pandemic and other issues facing the United States that will be streamed on social media on Thursday.

Mr. Biden asks Mr. Obama if he could imagine standing up as president and saying “I take no responsibility” — a reference to a quote from President Trump earlier this year about coronavirus testing.

“Those words didn’t come out of our mouths while we were in office,” Mr. Obama said in a preview released by the Biden campaign on Wednesday.

The former president also complimented his former vice president on his ability to “relate” to people.

The video could be a signal that Mr. Obama is preparing to become more active in the 2020 presidential campaign.

He teamed up with Mr. Biden for a fundraiser last month and spoke at a fundraising event on behalf of House Democrats this past weekend.

