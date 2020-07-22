D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday signed an executive order strengthening the city’s mask requirement as coronavirus metrics trend upward in the District.

“In most cases, if you are outside of your house, you should have a mask on,” Miss Bowser said at a press conference in the Old Council Chambers at One Judiciary Square. “This is for emphasis … if you are going out, wear a mask, because if you come into 6 foot of somebody else, this is going to protect them and all of us.”

The mayor’s order requires everyone to wear a mask when leaving their homes with exceptions for children under the age of 2, vigorous exercise, eating or drinking outside, people who are unable to wear a mask due to a disability or medical condition and if someone is alone in an office space.

The Metropolitan Police Department and other licensing agencies are authorized to issue up to a $1,000 fine or revoke the business license of those who don’t comply, but Miss Bowser said the police won’t be able to make everyone do what they should do.

The D.C. Department of Health (DOH) reported 102 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, the highest number of new cases reported in one day since early June. No deaths were reported.

DOH Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt said at the press conference that she is concerned about the community spread metric, which is measured by date of symptom onset and the fact that a number of cases aren’t connected to each other.

She said that the new peaks the District experienced in early July, when about 60 people reported symptom onset, are higher than the number of people who reported symptoms at the start of phase 2 of the reopening, which was about 40.

Dr. Nesbitt also reported that 66% of the cases confirmed between July 1 and July 20 were people under 40 and contact tracing shows that these individuals are engaging in nonessential activities, like travelling to hot spot areas. Before July 1, Dr. Nesbitt said, it was just over 40%.

“We are all pretty sick of dealing with the pandemic, we are four months in, people are tired and in some cases, are letting down their guards but we all want to get on the other side of this virus so it is important we remain vigilant,” Miss Bowser said.

As the heat and humidity continue, Chris Rodriguez, director of the city’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, recommends that residents make appointments for COVID-19 tests to reduce waiting time outside testing sites.

The District offers free testing at the UDC Bertie Backus Campus, Judiciary Square and the Anacostia location on the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE.

“It’s important to note that there is testing going on outside of the public testing that the District provides,” Mr. Rodriguez said. “While we closed our testing on Monday, we did reopen it on a modified schedule [Tuesday] and we do anticipate seeing a break in the heat tomorrow so we would go back to normal operating hours.”

Meanwhile, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and state schools Superintendent Karen Salmon said Wednesday that masks will be required for students and staff members if or when schools reopen for in-person instruction in the fall.

Ms. Salmon also said that schools can determine how to conduct instruction this fall, whether it’s online or in-person, but they must follow guidelines set by the state.

“The reopening of schools is a deeply personal issue,” she said at a press conference with Mr. Hogan. “I hear every day from those who passionately demand that schools be fully reopened, as well as those who are adamant in appeals for only virtual learning in striking a balance and local flexibility.

“We offered an approach that we hope will lead to more in-person school time.”

Maryland school districts have until Aug. 14 to submit their reopening plans to the State Department of Education. They must follow state guidelines, including:

χ Adhering to all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, including mandatory mask requirements among staff and students.

χ Following state Health Department protocols for responding to an outbreak and notifying the community.

χ Meeting a number of benchmarks some of which relate to addressing learning gaps, incorporating equity and ensuring safe transportation of students.

Ms. Salmon said Baltimore city and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Charles, Hartford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties already have announced plans to start the school year online.

