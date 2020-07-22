The Trump administration on Wednesday announced a partnership with Pfizer that paves the way for the production and delivery of up to 600 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine after it gets approved.

Under the agreement, the federal government would own 100 million doses of a vaccine and could acquire an additional 500 million doses.

Pfizer would deliver the first 100 million doses in the United States if the vaccine gets emergency use authorization or licensure from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after a Phase 3 trial.

The Department of Health and Human Services said if things proceed as planned, the company would start to deliver vaccine doses by the end of the year and that the vaccine would be provided to Americans at no cost.

The Trump administration is aiming to deliver 300 million vaccine doses to Americans by the end of the year.

Pfizer and the Germany-based BioNTech announced earlier this week that they plan to supply the United Kingdom with 30 million doses of one of their vaccine candidates when it’s ready.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.