House Democrats look to scrub the Capitol of statues of men who served the Confederacy, as well as Chief Justice Roger Taney with a vote Wednesday on a bill that would ban them from being on display.

Democrats argued the bill was a way for the nation’s capital to grapple with the country’s legacy of slavery, without erasing that history.

“This day is about doing better, recognizing our faults, not honoring them. Relegating them yes to history, but not to honor,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Maryland Democrat, said. “These statues are part of our history. We cannot deny our history. As a matter of fact, if we deny our history, it has been said we are condemned to relive our history.”

“This is not about any of us being perfect human beings. Our founders were not perfect human beings. They were extraordinary human beings, and they created a union and articulated premises that are good premises today. Even if we didn’t live them out,” he added.

Introduced by Mr. Hoyer and five senior members of the Congressional Black Caucus, the bill would require states to withdraw and replace any statue of an individual that served in the Confederacy’s army against the Union — of which there are 11 currently in the Capitol.

It also incorporates another bill Mr. Hoyer introduced earlier this year to swap out the bust of Taney, from the state of Maryland, with that of Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first black Justice on the Supreme Court. Taney’s bust is currently displayed in the Capitol building’s Old Supreme Court Chamber, along with busts of the four chief justices who preceded him.

Taney wrote the 1857 Dred Scott ruling that held the Constitution did not recognize slaves as U.S. citizens and therefore they could not sue in federal court. It also declared the Missouri Compromise, a deal meant to appease escalating tensions over slavery, unconstitutional, barring Congress from prohibiting slavery in U.S. territories.

Three other busts would also be removed — North Carolina governor Charles Aycock; former vice president John Calhoun from South Carolina; former senator and governor of Arkansas James Paul Clarke — all of whom were vocal champions of white supremacy.

Mr. Hoyer explained that the bill would only be the start of the process — committees overseeing the statues and busts in the Capitol need to convene and House cannot act unilaterally, meaning it needs to get the Senate to sign off.

