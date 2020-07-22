The news media has been fixated — no, make that obsessed — with the idea that Joseph R. Biden has a spectacular “double-digit” lead over President Trump in the 2020 race.

The coverage produced narratives suggesting voters were now enamored by Mr. Biden’s slow and reliable pace. There was much talk that the coronavirus pandemic, the flagging economy and social unrest had taken its toll on Mr. Trump’s popularity.

But a few other narratives are emerging.

“Experts warn Biden’s lead in polls doesn’t mean Democrats should be optimistic,” noted a recent National Public Radio report, citing Democratic strategists who fretted over the level of voter enthusiasm for Mr. Biden and other factors.

“Despite polling lead, Biden still has work to do with Black and younger voters,” said NBC News while a Monmouth University Poll declared “secret Trump voters” would be a factor in the election.

A brand new survey, however, ratchets up the odds. Mr. Biden’s much ballyhooed lead has shrunk to nothing, according to Rasmussen Reports’ weekly White House Watch survey of 2,500 likely U.S. voters released Wednesday. All factors considered, the rivals are now running “neck and neck,” said the pollster.

A previous version of the poll a week ago found that Mr. Biden led Mr. Trump with 50% of the vote, compared to the president’s 40%. Things change. The new survey finds Mr. Biden with 47% of the vote, Mr. Trump has 45%. Another 5% prefer some other candidate while 4% remain undecided. Deeper numbers and the influence of independent or undecided voters also suggest that the race is not a shoo-in for the former vice president.

“The new survey finds Trump with 81% of the Republican vote. Biden has the support of 74% of Democrats. Biden continues to lead among voters not affiliated with either major party. This week, it’s Biden 47%, Trump 36%. But 17% of these voters like another candidate or are undecided,” the poll analysis said.

The survey of 2,500 likely voters was conducted July 15-16 and 19-21.

EL PRESIDENTE

President Trump’s nimble campaign has responded to the ongoing political controversy over Goya Foods with a bold, Spanish-language ad campaign. It struck back with TV and radio ads released Wednesday — highlighting “Democrats’ shameful smear campaign against Goya Foods, a beloved Hispanic-owned family business.”

Progressive critics organized an instant boycott of the company after CEO Robert Unanue recently called Mr. Trump a “blessing” to the nation. A “buy-cott” and a very successful GoFundMe drive for Goya followed, launched by those who supported both the company and Mr. Trump.

“As both English and Spanish-language media have reported, the Democrats’ attacks on Goya have backfired. Just like Joe Biden said that Black Americans who support the president ‘ain’t Black,’ Democrats are trying to shame one of America’s largest Hispanic-owned business,” the campaign said.

“Amid growing leftist intolerance, violence, and calls to cut police funding, Biden’s silence is deafening. He continues to hide while prominent supporters of his campaign — including socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and open-borders extremist Julian Castro — viciously go after a Hispanic business that employs thousands of people, offers academic scholarships to our kids, and operates humanitarian missions to help the people of Cuba, Venezuela, and Puerto Rico,” said the campaign — which already has a well-organized “Latinos for Trump” outreach in place.

FOR THE LEXICON

“Operation Warp Speed.”

This catchy name is actually President Trump’s plan with the Department of Heath and Human Services to deliver at least 300 million doses of a safe, effective vaccine against COVID-19 by January 2021. The Trump administration has invested $135.9 billion on all COVID-19 efforts. Part of that effort supports academic teams and six pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies all at work on a vaccine, with promising developments. Makers of glass and plastic vials, personal protection equipment and cotton swabs are also included on this broad national team.

OPEN THE SCHOOLHOUSE

It is only a matter of weeks before the nation’s schools are due to open. Open them, says John Hinderaker, founder of PowerLineBlog.com

“It seems almost incredible that in a number of states, serious consideration is being given to keeping the public schools closed in the fall. Given that the coronavirus is rarely dangerous to children — less so, in fact, than the average seasonal flu — it is hard to understand the rationale for continued school closures,” writes Mr. Hinderaker.

He also cites a new British study which found that there has not been “a single confirmed case of a teacher catching coronavirus” from a student, anywhere in the world.

“Teachers’ unions are the main proponents of continued school closings, apparently because some teachers and administrators would like to be paid in full for working relatively little,” continues Mr. Hinderaker, who has done his own research.

“The experience with online learning when schools closed last Spring was poor. When I interviewed Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota two weeks ago, she said that in her state, which has relatively high educational standards, somewhere between 20% and 30% of all students were never heard from once learning went exclusively online. They never logged on, never completed an assignment. I have seen similar numbers in other states,” Mr. Hinderaker said.

POLL DU JOUR

• 97% of U.S. adults want police officers to have “good relations with the community”; 96% of Republicans, 98% of independents and 98% of Democrats agree.

• 96% want management practices changed so “officer abuses are punished’: 91% of Republicans, 96% of independents and 99% of Democrats agree.

• 82% favor community-based alternatives such as “violence intervention”; 62% of Republicans, 81% of independents and 97% of Democrats agree.

• 47% favor reducing police budget and “shifting money to social programs”; 5% of Republicans, 46% of independents and 78% of Democrats agree.

• 15% favor “abolishing police departments”; 1% of Republicans, 12% of independents and 27% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Gallup poll of 36,463 U.S. adults conducted June 23-July 6 and released Wednesday.

