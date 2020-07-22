Isaiah Jackson reportedly had a great idea for promoting Black Lives Matter — kneeling on a White 2-year-old’s neck.

According to reports by multiple Dayton, Ohio, TV stations, the 20-year-old Mr. Jackson was arrested and is being detained over the photo, which was widely circulated on social media this week.

The photo shows a shirtless Black man, purportedly Mr. Jackson, kneeling on the neck of a White toddler while a different Black person’s arms are holding the prostrate, crying child’s arms behind his back.

The photo has the caption “Blm now mf.”

The Black Lives Matter movement received a huge boost by the Memorial Day death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis policeman who kneeled on his neck for eight minutes.

“Two divisions of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office immediately began an investigation to determine the location of the incident and the identities of the individuals involved,” the sheriff’s office statement said in a statement quoted by Dayton’s Fox and ABC affiliates.

WKEF and WRGT reported that police also were able to find the child, who has not been identified, and to make contact with his mother.

The child was taken to a hospital and found not to have been injured.

The sheriff’s office told reporters that the child’s mother did not know of the photo or the apparent assault on the child until authorities told her.

The precise felony charges against Mr. Jackson were still being determined, the Sheriff’s Office said.

