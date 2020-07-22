Rep. Jim Jordan wants Democrats controlling the House Judiciary Committee to invite Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to attend an antitrust hearing with Big Tech leaders next week.

CEOs from Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Alphabet — Google’s parent company — will all be on hand for Monday’s hearing before a House Judiciary subcommittee. The Ohio Republican wrote to Judiciary Committee chairman, Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, to urge him to formally invite Mr. Dorsey, too.

“As the Committee considers large technology companies and the competitive landscape, a thorough examination cannot exclude Twitter, a market leader in social media,” Mr. Jordan wrote. “The upcoming hearing represents a significant and unique opportunity to explore these issues with respect to Twitter as part of the Committee’s investigation.”

Twitter declined to comment on whether Mr. Dorsey or anyone else at Twitter would attend the hearing.

Mr. Jordan has previously criticized the Judiciary Committee’s Democrats for holding Monday’s hearings before a Judiciary Committee subcommittee rather than before the full committee where more Republicans would have the opportunity to question the CEOs.

Mr. Jordan wrote to Mr. Nadler that the Republicans’ request sent earlier this month to Twitter about its content moderation policies has gone unanswered, and Mr. Jordan said he believes there is a bipartisan interest in getting Mr. Dorsey to testify.

