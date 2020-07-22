Led Zeppelin co-founder Jimmy Page cast doubt Wednesday on the British rock band ever going on the road again following the group’s last performance together over a decade earlier.

“It seems really unlikely that there would be a tour in the future,” the guitarist stated during an interview broadcast on the “Zoe Ball Breakfast Show” on BBC Radio 2.

Mr. Page added he considered taking Zeppelin on tour after the group last performed live together at The O2 arena in London in 2007 but that it ultimately never happened.

“It would’ve been really good to have done that after the O2, ‘cause we’d put a lot of work into The O2 and we were really on it, you know? But it didn’t come off,” said Mr. Page.

“Unlike The Rolling Stones, they do sort of know that the fans love that — also I know that with Led Zeppelin. But it doesn’t look as though there’s anything in the future, unfortunately,” Mr. Page added. “We’re talking about a concert that was gigantic at the time, but that was 2007. And time passes, you know?”

Led Zeppelin dissolved following the death of drummer John Bonham in 1980. His son, Jason Bonham, filled in for his father when the band’s surviving members last performed live.

Mr. Page, 76, was interviewed to promote a previously unheard song recorded decades earlier by The Rolling Stones, “Scarlet,” that features him playing guitar. The Stones released the song available for the first time Wednesday ahead of it appearing on the upcoming reissue of the group’s 1973 album “Goats Head Soup” scheduled to be released in September.

