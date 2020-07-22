House GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney on Wednesday said she’s not going anywhere, a day after a fellow House Republican called on her to step down from her post.

“Whether or not we have debates and discussions internally, as I’m sure we will continue to do, we are going to be absolutely united going forward on the big issues, and I’m not going anyplace,” the Wyoming Republican said on “Fox & Friends.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz, Florida Republican, on Tuesday said Ms. Cheney should step down or be removed from her leadership post, deeming her insufficiently supportive of President Trump.

Conservatives had griped about Ms. Cheney’s financial support for a primary challenger to Rep. Thomas Massie, Kentucky Republican.

Ms. Cheney said she and Mr. Massie “had a nice long talk” on Tuesday.

“We are in a good place,” she said. “I made the point, actually, that President Trump was harder on Thomas Massie than I was.”

In March, Mr. Trump had called for Mr. Massie to be thrown out of the GOP after the congressman had threatened to delay quick passage of a coronavirus relief bill.

