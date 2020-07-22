Mark Morgan, the acting chief of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, on Wednesday confirmed that federal agents are being deployed to Chicago to try to quell recent violence there.

Mr. Morgan said he didn’t want to get ahead of President Trump on any official announcement.

“Yes, right now there [are] hundreds if not a couple of thousand of federal agents already in Chicago,” Mr. Morgan said on “Fox and Friends.”

“What you’re going to see, I anticipate, is just that - additional federal agents are going to go into Chicago and work together to stop this violence,” he said.

He said the situation in Chicago is very different from what’s been going on in Portland, Oregon, where federal agents have been clashing with protesters and rioters in an effort to safeguard a federal courthouse there.

“But this president has been very clear - he’s not going to stand idly by while he sees the type of violence happening in Portland or the type of violence that’s happening in Chicago,” Mr. Morgan said.

