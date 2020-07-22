Maryland’s state superintendent said Wednesday that schools can determine how to conduct instruction this fall, whether it’s online or in-person, but they must follow guidelines set by the state.

“The reopening of schools is a deeply personal issue,” state schools Superintendent Karen Salmon said Wednesday at a press conference. “I hear every day from those who passionately demand that schools be fully reopened, as well as those who are adamant in appeals for only virtual learning in striking a balance and local flexibility.

“We offered an approach that we hope will lead to more in-person school time.”

Maryland school districts have until Aug. 14 to submit their reopening plans to the State Department of Education. They must follow state guidelines, including:

⦁ Adhering to all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, including mandatory mask requirements among staff and students.

⦁ Following state Health Department protocols for responding to an outbreak and notifying the community.

⦁ Meeting a number of benchmarks some of which relate to addressing learning gaps, incorporating equity and ensuring safe transportation of students.

Ms. Salmon said Baltimore city and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Charles, Hartford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties already have announced plans to start the school year online.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.