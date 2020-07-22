STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) - Police in Massachusetts are looking for two people they think were involved in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy.

Stoughton police responding to a series of 911 calls reporting gunfire at an apartment complex at about 3 p.m. Tuesday found Christian Vines, 17, of Randolph, behind the steering wheel of a car suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Norfolk district attorney’s office.

Officers removed him from the vehicle and began first aid. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses reported seeing two men run from the scene, according to the statement. Despite a search of the area that included a tracking dog and a police helicopter, the suspects were not found.

The victim had no obvious connection to the apartment complex, was not known to Stoughton police, and his reason for being in the area remains under investigation, authorities said.

