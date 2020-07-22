Rep. Ted Yoho apologized to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the House floor Wednesday, while denying profane language was directed at the freshman congresswoman.

“I rise to apologize for the abrupt manner of the conversations I had with my colleague from New York. It is true that we disagree on policies and visions for this country, but it does not mean we should be disrespectful,” Mr. Yoho, Florida Republican, said.

“The offensive name-calling, words attributed to me by the press were never spoken to my colleagues and if they were construed that way, I apologize for my misunderstanding,” he added. “I cannot apologize for my passion or for loving my God, my family and my country.”

Mr. Yoho and Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, got into a heated exchange at the Capitol where he harshly criticized her comments attributing rising crime in New York City to job losses and poverty, according to The Hill.

The Florida Republican reportedly called her a “f—ing bitch” as he walked away.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez responded on Twitter saying she normally gets along with GOP lawmakers outside the committee room, but “hey, ‘b*itches’ get stuff done.”

Both House Democratic and Republican leadership called for civility on Tuesday as the exchange went viral.

