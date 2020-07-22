Sean Hannity asserted the coronavirus pandemic is “getting better, not worse” during his Fox News program Tuesday evening, hours after President Trump said precisely the opposite.

Discussing the outbreak during a White House press briefing earlier Tuesday, Mr. Trump told reporters the pandemic “will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better.”

The host of “Hannity” offered a completely different take when he touched on the topic during his prime-time opinion program later that evening.

“The situation is getting better, not worse,” Mr. Hannity told viewers before touting the president’s decision in late January to ban travel from China, where the pandemic started.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Hannity, one of the president’s most vocal supporters on cable television, described the outbreak differently on the same day the U.S. recorded more than 1,000 new deaths attributed to COVID-19, the infectious disease caused by the coronavirus, killing approximately 142,000 people out of a country with a population of roughly 330 million.

The first cases of COVID-19 were reported late last year in Wuhan, China, and Americans began testing positive for the disease in January. Scientists the world over have been racing for a cure in the months since, although public health experts have said it may take between 12 and 18 months to develop a vaccine that combats or threats COVID-19.

Despite warning the outbreak will worsen, Mr. Trump predicted Tuesday it will eventually “just disappear.”

“Well, the virus will disappear. It will disappear,” Mr. Trump told reporters.

More than 14.9 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. Around 8.5 million people have recovered, and 617,000 have died, according to the university. The global population is currently roughly 7.8 billion people.

