Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Wednesday predicted a 50-state landslide for Joe Biden.

In an appearance on CNN, the former Clinton administration official said that by Election Day, President Trump would have only the support of the thousands of people who work on his campaign. And his relatives.

“The trajectory that Trump’s going on, the only people who will be supporting Donald Trump are his family and those that work on his campaign. They’re pretty much the same people nowadays,” Mr. McAuliffe said.

He based that prediction of Mr. Biden getting increased support from former President Barack Obama, whom he characterized as an invincible vote getter.

“President Obama is one of the most popular politicians in the country, if not the most popular,” he said. “Before the COVID crisis, he hit nearly 60% of Americans [saying] he was a better president than Donald Trump.”

He denied that there was any possible downside, as the CNN host suggested there might be, to Mr. Biden tying himself to his former boss.

“I think it energizes folks. I think for independents, who greatly admired the work that President Obama had done, for those independents out there and other individuals who may have voted for Trump before, saying ‘Oh let’s give it a try.’ They’ve seen what they saw with Obama and Biden,” the former Virginia governor said.

While Mr. McAuliffe cautioned that “the election is more than 100 days away” and Democrats have to “run like we’re 20 points down,” he said that pro-Democratic are occurring “everywhere.”

“Biden is leading everywhere,” he said. “There’s not a lot of movement there for new Trump voters.”

