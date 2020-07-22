The news media has been fixated by Joe Biden’s recent “double digit” lead over President Trump in the presidential race. That lead has shrunk to nothing according to Rasmussen Reports’ weekly White House Watch survey of 2,500 likely U.S. voters released Wednesday.

The survey finds Mr. Biden with 47% of the vote, Mr. Trump has 45%; another 5% prefer some other candidate while 4% remain undecided. Deeper numbers and the sway of independent or undecided voters also suggest that the race is no longer a shoe-in for the former vice president.

In a previous survey, Mr. Biden led Mr. Trump with 50% of the vote, compared to the president’s 40%.

All factors considered, the rivals are now running “neck and neck” said the pollster.

“The new survey finds Trump with 81% of the Republican vote. Biden has the support of 74% of Democrats. Biden continues to lead among voters not affiliated with either major party: This week, it’s Biden 47%, Trump 36%. But 17% of these voters like another candidate or are undecided,” the poll analysis said.

The survey of 2,500 likely voters was conducted July 15-16 and 19-21.

