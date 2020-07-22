A new lawsuit accuses former cardinal Theodore E. McCarrick of managing a “sex cabal” among seminarians, altar boys and priests at a New Jersey beach house in the 1980s.

The 30-page lawsuit was filed late Tuesday in the Superior Court of New Jersey in Middlesex County by attorney Jeff Anderson on behalf of an unnamed plaintiff.

It alleges one count of sexual battery and six counts of negligence against Mr. McCarrick, the Archdiocese of Newark, the Diocese of Metuchen, and several former or retired priests.

At the center of the allegations is a beach house in Sea Girt, New Jersey, that was purchased with diocesan funds by Mr. McCarrick when he was bishop of Metuchen. The lawsuiit says the house was used as a place to groom boys for sexual assault.

“At that house and detailed in the complaint … was an assembly of a large number of seminarians and other priests all answering in service to the boss, to the bishop, to McCarrick,” Mr. Anderson said Wednesday in a Zoom press conference from his offices in St. Paul, Minnesota. “And in the night, with the assistance of others, McCarrick would creep into this kid’s bed and engage in criminal sexual assault … whispering, ‘It’s OK.’”

The lawsuit details allegations of molestation against the plaintiff beginning in 1978, and later an 11-year-old altar boy, and continuing from 1982 to 1983 at the beach house. The diocese later sold the beach house, Mr. Anderson said.

Tuesday’s lawsuit resulted from passage of a bill in New Jersey relaxing statutes of limitation on child sexual abuse claims.

Mr. McCarrick was defrocked in 2019, and had been living in a friary in Kansas until earlier this year.

Four of the other five clerics named in the lawsuit — including four priests and a Christian Brother who had served as principal of Essex Catholic Boys High School — had been on official lists of clerics with credible accusations against them.

