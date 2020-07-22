President Trump’s nimble campaign has responded to the ongoing political controversy over Goya Foods with a bold, Spanish-language ad campaign.

His reelection campaign has struck back with a new wave of Spanish-language TV and radio ads released Wednesday — highlighting “Democrats’ shameful smear campaign against Goya Foods, a beloved Hispanic-owned family business,” the campaign said.

Indeed, progressive critics organized a boycott of the company after CEO Robert Unanue recently called Mr. Trump a “blessing” on the nation. A “buy-cott” and a very successful GoFundMe drive for Goya Foods followed, launched by those who supported both the company and Mr. Trump.

“As both English and Spanish-language media have reported, the Democrats’ attacks on Goya have backfired. Just like Joe Biden said that Black Americans who support the President ‘ain’t Black,’ Democrats are trying to shame one of America’s largest Hispanic-owned business because its CEO said the country is ‘truly blessed’ to have a leader like President Trump,” the campaign said in a statement.

“Amid growing leftist intolerance, violence, and calls to cut police funding, Joe Biden’s silence is deafening. He continues to hide while prominent supporters of his campaign — including socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and open-borders extremist Julian Castro — viciously go after a Hispanic business that employs thousands of people, offers academic scholarships to our kids, and operates humanitarian missions to help the people of Cuba, Venezuela, and Puerto Rico,” said the campaign, which already has a well-organized “Latinos for Trump” outreach in place.

